Some common medications can affect how you deal with higher temperatures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Summer is in full swing, temperatures are climbing, and people are constantly being reminded of how to stay safe in the heat.

Whether it's to stay hydrated, wear light and loose clothing or to stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day, there is no shortage of advice for how to beat the heat.

However, those who take certain medications should be extra cautious in higher temperatures. Medications such as diuretics, antihistamines and antidepressants can make it harder for your body to handle the heat.

Here's a list of some common medications that don't interact well with heat:



Heart medications : Diuretics (also called water pills), beta blockers, ACE Inhibitors and others can decrease blood pressure and increase the risk of fainting and falls.



: Diuretics (also called water pills), beta blockers, ACE Inhibitors and others can decrease blood pressure and increase the risk of fainting and falls. Antidepressants : SSRIs, SNRIs and Tricyclic antidepressants can increase sweating, making dehydration more likely.



: SSRIs, SNRIs and Tricyclic antidepressants can increase sweating, making dehydration more likely. Antipsychotics : Often prescribed for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, can actually impair a person's ability to sweat, making it more likely for that person to become overheated.



: Often prescribed for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, can actually impair a person's ability to sweat, making it more likely for that person to become overheated. Central nervous system stimulants : Common ADHD medications like Adderall and Ritalin increase body temperature.



: Common ADHD medications like Adderall and Ritalin increase body temperature. Antihistamines and sleep aids: Benadryl and Unisom decrease a person's ability to sweat and impair thermoregulation.

You can find a fuller list provided by the CDC here.

If you are taking a medication that can be problematic in the heat, it’s a good idea to set aside time to discuss this with your doctor and hatch a plan for hot-weather days.