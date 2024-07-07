Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas breaks all-time record high temperature on July 7

All-time weather high
National Weather Service
All-time weather high
Las Vegas heat
Posted at 2:46 PM, Jul 07, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas has broken the all-time high temperature record.

According to the National Weather Service, we hit 118 degrees at 2:33 p.m.

Excessive heat warnings are expected to stay in place through Thursday.

Channel 13 meteorologist Geneva Zoltek has also been tracking which daily records may be broken over the next couple of days.

As the heat wave continues to pass through the southwest, we also chatted with our sister station in Phoenix to talk about the differences and similarities between the weather in our cities.

WATCH: Extreme heat in Las Vegas and Phoenix

ABC13 Las Vegas and ABC15 Pheonix talk high temps amid heat wave

Las Vegas has reopened cooling stations due to the extreme heat.

You can see the full list here.

WATCH: Safety paramount as heat wave rages on in Las Vegas

Safety paramount as heat wave rages on in Las Vegas

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH