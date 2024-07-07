Las Vegas breaks all-time record high temperature on July 7

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas has broken the all-time high temperature record.

According to the National Weather Service, we hit 118 degrees at 2:33 p.m.

Las Vegas high temperature has hit 118° degrees. Preliminarily this set the all-time record high. #nvwx pic.twitter.com/7jXJLr0JmG — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 7, 2024

Latest Las Vegas forecast from @NWSVegas is 117° Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday.



We’ve officially hit 117° (all-time record ) 5x, most recently in June 2017 & July 2021.



Could we hit 118°? It’s possible! But, 117° is the most likely outcome. Splitting hairs! @KTNV — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) July 7, 2024

Record-Breaking Heat Cont.

⚠️

Las Vegas, Death Valley, Bishop, & Barstow-Daggett are forecast to tie or break daily heat records today, with Vegas & Bishop nearing ALL-TIME records.



Check on loved ones, drink lots of water, & avoid walking pets outside during the day.#VegasWx pic.twitter.com/VaX9mXq8Lj — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 7, 2024

Excessive heat warnings are expected to stay in place through Thursday.

Channel 13 meteorologist Geneva Zoltek has also been tracking which daily records may be broken over the next couple of days.

As the heat wave continues to pass through the southwest, we also chatted with our sister station in Phoenix to talk about the differences and similarities between the weather in our cities.

Las Vegas has reopened cooling stations due to the extreme heat.

You can see the full list here.

