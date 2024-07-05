Here's a look at the heat records in jeopardy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Stay safe out there! Extreme heat continues for southern Nevada and much of the western United States as a dome of high pressure settles in over the region jacking up temperatures. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through Wednesday as temperatures this hot can worsen heat-related illness risks.
On Friday, we'll see clear skies and a high temp of 113° - about 9 degrees above normal. Not quite breaking our daily record of 116° set in 2017.
Here's how the following days may stack up against previous daily records.
7/6 Saturday:
Forecast - 114°
Record - 115° in 2007
7/7 Sunday:
Forecast - 117°
Record - 116° in 2007
*Daily Record in Jeopardy*
7/8 Monday:
Forecast - 116°
Record - 114° in 2021
*Daily Record in Jeopardy*
7/9 Tuesday:
Forecast - 118°
Record - 116° in 2021
*Daily Record in Jeopardy*
*All-Time Record in Jeopardy*
7/10 Wednesday:
Forecast - 116°
Record - 117° in 2021
Amid this heat wave, I checked in with our sister station ABC15 in Pheonix, Arizona to talk about how our sizzling weather compares to theirs.
Full forecast: