Here's a look at the heat records in jeopardy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Stay safe out there! Extreme heat continues for southern Nevada and much of the western United States as a dome of high pressure settles in over the region jacking up temperatures. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through Wednesday as temperatures this hot can worsen heat-related illness risks.

On Friday, we'll see clear skies and a high temp of 113° - about 9 degrees above normal. Not quite breaking our daily record of 116° set in 2017.

Here's how the following days may stack up against previous daily records.

7/6 Saturday:

Forecast - 114°

Record - 115° in 2007

7/7 Sunday:

Forecast - 117°

Record - 116° in 2007

*Daily Record in Jeopardy*

7/8 Monday:

Forecast - 116°

Record - 114° in 2021

*Daily Record in Jeopardy*

7/9 Tuesday:

Forecast - 118°

Record - 116° in 2021

*Daily Record in Jeopardy*

*All-Time Record in Jeopardy*

7/10 Wednesday:

Forecast - 116°

Record - 117° in 2021

Amid this heat wave, I checked in with our sister station ABC15 in Pheonix, Arizona to talk about how our sizzling weather compares to theirs.

ABC13 Las Vegas and ABC15 Pheonix talk high temps amid heat wave

Full forecast: