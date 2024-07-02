How to get better sleep when it's hot outside: Tips from a local sleep doctor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the extreme temperatures all week, making sure you're getting good sleep is important.

Dr. Jerry Hu, a triple board-certified expert in dental sleep medicine and founder of Nevada Dental Sleep, offers several tips to help you rest better during this heat wave.

Starting Wednesday, the valley will be under an excessive heat warning that lasts through Monday, which could impact your sleep.

“...When you overheat at night, you tend to wake up and not have all of the sleep cycling that is normal,” Hu said.

Here are Dr. Hu's tips to stay cool while you sleep:

Create a cool, pitch-dark environment.

Use adjustable bedding, such as a Sleep Number mattress.

Consider two types of pillows: the Slumber Bump pillow for side sleeping and the larger Med Cline pillow.

Avoid eating, smoking, and drinking alcohol before bed.

Stick to regular sleep hours, even when traveling.

Sleep with minimal to no clothing.

Hu also stressed the importance of overall health for quality sleep.

“Connect all the dots. You want to have these four things: good quality sleep, exercise, nutrition, and mental health,” he said. “Incorporate meditation or yoga into your lifestyle, especially with the current stresses of society, to aid in better quality sleep.”