Isabella Martin is a reporter at KTNV. She began her career in Lansing, Michigan, where she was a reporter covering events such as local high school gun threats, the mass shooting at Michigan State University and several feature stories.

Isabella is originally from Michigan. She attended Michigan State University where she studied journalism.

Isabella’s natural curiosity about the world around her is what drives her storytelling. She is passionate about bringing attention to important community news and strives to create change through her reporting. She’s excited to tell the stories of Las Vegas and inform the community.

Feel free to contact Isabella at Isabella.Martin@ktnv.com or through social media.