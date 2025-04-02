Las Vegas drivers urged to check car AC/ before summer heat arrives

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Triple-digit temperatures haven’t arrived in Las Vegas yet, but they’re on the way. As the summer heat intensifies, mechanics urge drivers to make sure their car’s air conditioning system is in working order to avoid costly repairs and uncomfortable commutes.

Isabella Martin visited a local repair show to understand what drivers need to know.

Las Vegas summers put a strain on vehicle A/C systems, making regular maintenance crucial, according to local experts.

“The system needs to be serviced,” said Victor Botnari, owner of Universal Motor Cars. “You don’t use the air conditioning in the winter for a few months, and it needs to be recharged and checked—especially in older cars.”

Botnari advises drivers to schedule A/C inspections before temperatures soar.

“You want to do it in advance because once the heat kicks in, shops get busy, parts become harder to find, and prices go up,” he said.

Common A/C issues include low refrigerant levels, clogged filters, and leaks, all of which can force the system to work harder while cooling less.

Mechanics say signs of trouble include weak airflow, warm air blowing from vents, or unusual noises when the A/C is turned on.

“If you hear strange noises, it could point to a failing compressor or a blocked condenser,” Botnari said. “And if there’s a musty smell, your cabin air filter might need replacing.”

With temperatures expected to climb in the coming weeks, experts recommend drivers get their A/C systems checked now to stay cool and avoid expensive repairs later.

Universal Motor Cars tells Channel 13 they provide free air conditioning inspections.