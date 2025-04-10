Spring style on a budget: Goodwill offers affordable holiday looks across the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're looking to stay stylish without breaking the bank this spring, Goodwill of Southern Nevada may be your go-to spot.

Whether you're dressing up for a spring holiday, coordinating outfits for family photos, or just searching for something casual for a sunny day, Goodwill has options—with most options all under $20.

Isabella Martin went to a local store to check out some of their options.

“This time of year is really about giving people choices,” said Bryan Stewart, Chief Marketing and External Relations Officer for Goodwill Southern Nevada. “You never know what’s going to come in the back door, but we bring out the spring colors. We also have sales every week.”

Goodwill employees say the store’s inventory is constantly changing thanks to daily donations from across the Las Vegas valley. Beyond clothing, shoppers can find affordable home décor, shoes, accessories, and more.

“Every week we feature a color tag that’s 50% off,” Stewart said. “And on the last day of that week, everything with that tag goes down to just $1.”

Another perk? Goodwill’s consistent pricing across categories makes it easy to plan an outfit without surprises at checkout.

Whether you're hunting for unique finds or seasonal staples, shopping secondhand could be the easiest way to stay festive and frugal this spring.

