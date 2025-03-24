Gas prices climb in Las Vegas as warmer months approach

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As temperatures rise in Las Vegas, so do gas prices, leaving drivers frustrated at the pump.

With the summer season just around the corner, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Nevada is currently $3.74. However, some stations, like this Shell on Ft. Apache, are charging as much as $4.09 a gallon.

I spoke with Victoria Sefia, a gas station attendant at this location, who shared her experiences interacting with customers as prices continue to climb.

"Some people get frustrated and leave when they realize the prices are really high," Sefia said. "You just have to deal with it. I haven’t been on a road trip in a long time, and I usually don’t drive much."

The rise in gas prices comes after a period of little change. However, the national average for gas has increased by four cents in the last couple of weeks, reaching $3.12 per gallon. Here in Nevada, drivers are paying even more, with the average price at $3.74 a gallon.

I reached out to John Treanor, a spokesperson for AAA, to find out why these prices are on the rise.

"There are a few reasons behind these increases," Treanor explained. "Supply is getting a bit tight. We're heading into the summer driving season, and that means the switch to more expensive summer-blend gasoline. Plus, uncertainty around tariffs is impacting the market. So with demand expected to rise, we’re seeing prices climb."

As of now, Nevada is the fourth-most expensive state for gas, following California, Hawaii, and Washington. For comparison, the cheapest gas in the U.S. is found in Mississippi, where a gallon costs just $2.66.

For those looking to save at the pump, experts recommend shopping around for the best prices, using rewards programs, and making sure your car is running efficiently. Apps like GasBuddy and Waze can help you find the lowest prices in your area.

With the seasonal switch still in full swing, drivers can expect more fluctuations in gas prices over the coming months.

