LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new city project could bring long-awaited upgrades to streets in the Historic Westside, where residents say basic infrastructure, like a functioning crosswalk signal, has been unreliable for years.

“I’ve stood at that corner for 20, 30 minutes sometimes, just waiting for the light to change,” said Shakora Ray.“The lights are never on and never working. My kids can’t even go outside; there’s a lot of homeless around.”

The City of Las Vegas is proposing a set of improvements for Washington Avenue and H Street, including wider sidewalks, bike lanes, shade trees, curb extensions, better lighting, upgraded bus stops, and pedestrian flashers near nearby schools.

Isabella Martin spoke to residents to hear their thoughts on the planned improvements.

City to discuss planned improvements to Historic Westside streets in upcoming meeting

The changes would span Washington from Martin Luther King Boulevard to Interstate 15, and H Street from Bonanza Road to Owens Avenue.

The proposed updates are modeled after recent enhancements to D Street and Jackson Avenue.

However, some residents say while the improvements are needed, they believe more pressing concerns should be addressed first.

“It’s been really tough—for the past three years, I’ve been in and out of group homes,” said Alisia Mallard, who has lived in the area for three decades. “The rent is just too high.”

We've been tracking projects that promise affordable housing in the area and asking locals what that could mean for the community.

Construction underway: Will the long-awaited project in the Historic Westside be affordable?

The city plans to fund the majority of the project using federal dollars. Before construction can begin, the plan must go through a federal environmental review process known as the National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA.

Community members will have a chance to weigh in at a public meeting on Wednesday, May 14, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Historic Westside School, located at 330 W. Washington Ave.

City officials say they hope the project will make the area safer and more accessible for pedestrians, especially near schools.

Updates on the project’s progress are expected in the coming months.

