Construction underway: Will the long-awaited project in the Historic Westside be affordable?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Affordable housing, businesses and restaurants are something we all want in our community but some locals in the Historic Westside tell us these basic needs and services have been missing in their neighborhood.

This soon will change with a long-promised project underway to revitalize the area.

I first brought you this story nearly a year ago and today I went back to the Historic Westside to show you how change is finally taking shape.

For Las Vegas local Belinda Strong who has lived in the Northern part of town near the Historic Westside since 1981, this moment is personal.

“It makes me feel wonderful because it is definitely needed,” said Strong.

For years Belinda says she has watched empty lots and neglected spaces define her neighborhood.

Change is finally coming in the form of a mixed-use development that will feature 76 units of workforce housing, retail and business opportunities.

“I love development and I love growth because there hasn't been anything here,” said Strong.

Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy has been a driving force behind the project.

“Well, it's going to be high-quality, affordable workforce housing. The quality of housing that's going to be developed here, you can literally pick it up and put it in any other area of town.

But as construction begins, concerns remain about whether the housing will truly be affordable.

Abel Garcia: What is affordable to you?

Belinda Strong: Not having to spend more than half of my income on housing.

Belinda tells me what's considered "affordable" on paper may not reflect those who live and work in the area.

Garcia: What does this look like for the average person that does live in this community?

Strong: Oh my gosh, in this community, under $1,000.

The new housing units range from $900 to 1,300 a month, begging the question, will the lowest-income residents here in the valley be able to afford them?

“It is misleading individuals, and by the time the development is complete, it is unrealistic for people,” said Strong.

Garcia: For some of them who are saying that that's a little bit out of reach for them, are you planning to bring more affordable housing to this area?

McCurdy: Yeah, so there are a lot of different types of housing that are available for those who are not able to afford affordable housing or market-rate housing. We have public housing. We have Section 8. We have various levels of assistance available.

McCurdy believes this project will be a game change to allow more people and businesses to invest in the Historic Westside.

The project is expected to be complete by August of 2026.

