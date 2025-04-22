LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada continues to lead the nation with the highest unemployment rate, sitting at 5.7%, according to the latest data. But local officials are working to connect job seekers with employers in an effort to change that.

Clark County is hosting a job fair on May 1 that’s expected to draw hundreds of job seekers and participating companies.

Isabella Martin has the details.

Clark County to host job fair as state hits highest unemployment rate in the nation

The event will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Employers from across the state will be in attendance, including major players like MGM Resorts and Harry Reid International Airport.

Despite the high unemployment rate, there is some positive economic news.

Nevada’s labor force participation rate — the percentage of people working or actively looking for work — is higher than the national average.

“We have more people engaged and looking for work as a share of the population,” said David Schmidt, chief economist for the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. “Nevada’s participation rate is higher than the U.S. average. If we had the U.S. average, then unemployment would be at 5.2% instead of 5.7%.”

With openings across a variety of sectors, the job fair offers an opportunity for job seekers to make meaningful connections with companies ready to hire.

The event is free and open to the public.

