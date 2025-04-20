'Original Spring Job Fair' returns to Las Vegas on May 1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A massive free spring job fair is returning to Las Vegas, offering Nevadans thousands of open positions across a variety of industries.

When: Thursday, May 1, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall, 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Organizers said the Original Spring Job Fair will have around 100 employers in attendance with potential offers ranging from entry-level to professional.

Some of the employers listed include but are not limited to:



Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada

Clark County School District

Global Gaming League

Hope Christian Health Center

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

MGM Resorts International

Station Casinos

The Boring Company

The Smith Center

If you are a job seeker, organizers encourage you to pre-register for the event by clicking the link here.

What else will be there?

Origanizers said attendees will also be connected with a free pop-up EmployNV Career Hub. This hub will give attendees access to computers, printers, and career coaches to help with resume reviews.

There will also be free childcare at the event for potty-trained children ages 3 to 12, but it is only available on a first-come, first-served basis.

This event is hosted by Clark County Commissioners Tick Segerblom and Jim Gibson.

