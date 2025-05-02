Grocery Outlet opens newest location, bringing discount groceries to southeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new Grocery Outlet store is now open, giving residents in the southeast valley a chance to save big on groceries.

Isabella Martin got to check out the new store and speak with the owner.

The Grocery Outlet offers everyday essentials — including produce, meat and dairy — at prices the company says are 40-70% lower than traditional supermarkets.

“A large part, at least for us, me and my wife, is the community piece,” said Louis Elliot, owner of the newest Grocery Outlet location. “You are going to see us out there in the community, volunteering our time, and asking community to help pitch in and serve the communities that we live in.”

The store also features a specialty section called “NOSH” — short for Natural, Organic, Specialty and Healthy — and weekly specials that change based on inventory.

The store, located at 9320 S. Eastern Avenue, is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

