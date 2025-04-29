HENDERSON (KTNV) — With the cost of raising a child in Nevada now topping $200,000, one Henderson store is offering families a way to cut costs — and even earn a little cash.

Once Upon a Child, a local resale shop, specializes in gently used children’s clothing, shoes, books, toys and equipment.

Isabella Martin visited the store and talked with the owner about how this is a resource for parents.

Henderson resale shop hoping to help with keeping costs down in raising children

Parents can shop for necessities at a fraction of the retail price and sell items their kids no longer use.

“We buy and sell gently used children’s clothing, shoes, toys, equipment or books,” said Sarah Skeen, owner of the Henderson location. “When kids grow out of things, parents can bring those gently used items to us. We’ll pay them cash, and they can also shop in our store, where they’ll get 50% to 70% off retail prices.”

The approach provides a twofold benefit for local families, especially as prices for food, childcare and housing continue to climb.

A recent LendingTree study found that it now costs $237,482 on average to raise a child in Nevada — a figure that has many parents seeking out alternative ways to save.

Skeen says that despite inflation and supply chain disruptions affecting retailers nationwide, Once Upon a Child has worked to keep prices consistent.

“We know what families are facing right now,” she said. “Our goal is to be a reliable resource for parents looking to stretch their budget.”

Once Upon A Child is located at 1205 W Warm Springs Rd #108, Henderson, NV 89014 and is open Monday through Sunday, with store times varying.