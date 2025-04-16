HENDERSON (KTNV) — What started as a few pet goldfish dumped into a man-made pond in a Henderson neighborhood has turned into an overwhelming invasion — and a stark reminder of the valley’s growing problem with animal dumping and pet surrenders.

Isabella Martin spoke to some people who work with animals to learn the scope of the problem.

Goldfish overrun Henderson pond, highlighting growing problem of pet dumping in the valley

In the Cadence community, residents like Judith Akin enjoy walking the trails and stopping by the large, scenic pond. But lately, Akin said she’s noticed something strange swimming just beneath the surface.

“There are wild goldfish in there,” she said. “They’re not supposed to be here. This isn’t their home. They are kind of, at this point, an invasive species.”

According to Cadence spokesperson Cheryl Gowan, the fish were likely released into the pond sometime last year by someone trying to set a pet free.

“We have someone who comes out and takes care of our pond,” Gowin said. “And they relocate them slowly, but it takes time.”

Despite having no natural food source, the goldfish have multiplied into the thousands.

The situation in Henderson is just one example of a broader issue. Pet abandonment and surrenders are rising sharply across the Las Vegas Valley.

The Animal Foundation — Nevada’s largest animal shelter — reports 2024 saw the highest number of owner surrenders in nine years, with nearly 4,000 animals turned over. The shelter sees everything from cats and dogs to more unusual animals like roosters, ducks and rabbits.

“In a tough economy, more pet owners are being forced to surrender their animals due to rising costs and housing insecurity,” said Kelsey Pizzi, spokesperson for The Animal Foundation. “When people struggle, their pets often suffer too.”

Pizzi said the organization recently responded to what they’re calling a “dumping ground” for more than 100 rabbits in the northwest valley. The shelter is now looking for adopters for the rescued animals.

Back at Cadence, Akin said she hopes more people will think carefully before bringing pets into their homes.

“People need to really think about when they purchase or adopt a pet,” she said. “It’s a lifelong thing, and they’re going to be taking care of that pet until it passes on. It’s a huge commitment.”

