We're following up on how many are signing up for this new waterline protection program

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Water leaks can get very expensive, but a new water leak protection program is now available for valley property owners.

Last month, our environmental reporter Geneva Zoltek looked into the Southern Nevada Water Authority's leak repair program to see how it can help homeowners like you.

Now, Isabella Martin has an update on whether consumers are buying in.

New water leak protection program an help offset major repair costs

Imagine turning on your faucet and nothing comes out. That could mean a major and costly issue with your water line.

Right now, according to the Las Vegas Valley Water District, 40,000 customers are facing potential leaks. Many that are hidden underground.

Through a new partnership with the American Water Association, the water district is offering waterline protection services to valley property owners.

The coverage offers up to $10,000 in repairs, which could be a lifesaver for homeowners who often find out too late that not only are they responsible for repairs, but also for the cost of all the water wasted.

"My residence from 1986 — so we’re talking 30 years old — the main line went out and of course, it was on my side," Henderson resident Sara Collett previously told Geneva Zoltek. "They had to cut the cement and then they had to dig it all out. It was probably less than 30 feet and it was about $8,000."

Did you get an offer for the Water Line Protection Program in the mail? Here's what it means

Now, nearly a month into the program, we check in with Bronson Mack from the Southern Nevada Water District, asking him what the reception has been to the new program and what homeowners need to know.

We've already seen upwards of 2,000-3,000 customers signing up with more signing up every single day," Mack said. "We're including messaging on water bills and in bill inserts. We're also promoting on social media and our website, and then we're using direct mail to send letters and notifications to homeowners in the Las Vegas Valley Water District service area so that they are aware of this very affordable option."

The waterline protection program is available for just $3.99 a month. As a special offer, the Las Vegas Valley Water District will cover the first year of protection for the first 50,000 account holders.

If you're interested in this program, CLICK HERE.