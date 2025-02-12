Did you get an offer for the Water Line Protection Program in the mail? Here's what it means

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We got a tip from a viewer with questions about multiple letters they received for water line insurance programs. Like many locals, you too many have also received these letters and have questions.

“If I got the letter, maybe everybody else in Las Vegas got it," said the viewer who asked to remain anonymous.

This viewer had questions: “What’s covered, for how much, for how long, can you cancel?”

I checked out that mail— some were from the Las Vegas Valley Water District and a company called American Water Resource. Another letter came from a company called Homeserve, which is not affiliated with the district.

According to the paperwork, these warranty programs — which come at a monthly fee — cover the water line if it leaks or breaks.

This is the piping between your house and the water meter. If damage were to occur to this part of the water line, it would be the homeowner's expense, not the utility's.

I spoke with Henderson resident Sara Collett, who said she knows firsthand the costly reality of a leak.

“Probably about a year and a half ago, my residence from 1986—so we’re talking 30 years old— the main line went out and of course, it was on my side," Collett said. "They had to cut the cement and then they had to dig it all out. It was probably less than 30 feet and it was about $8,000."

That’s not the only water repair she’s had to deal with, as she is also a condo owner and HOA Board Member at Somerset Park.

“It was constant. These pipe breakages were happening.”

“It’s always a surprise, ultimately, you know you’re responsible, but it’s not something that you ever think is going to happen," Collett said.

Water line protection programs might give homeowners a new option to prepare for the worst.

Hearing from officials

Here's what I learned from Spokesperson Bronson Mack about the new program.

Notifications have been sent out to all Las Vegas Valley water district customers, informing them of this optional coverage that they can purchase if they decide to do so. The Water District has negotiated a lower rate for our customers to take advantage of that.

For $3.99, the District’s first-ever partnership with American Water Resources offers water line protection to customers — including up to $10,000 for covered water line repairs.

It comes after a deluge of water repair calls made by the District last year.

“We issued nearly 40 thousand notifications to customers informing them of leaks. A small pinhole size leak in your service line can be upwards of 4,000 gallons per day, whereas a breakage in your service line can be upwards of 25,000 gallons per day," Mack said.

He said it’s yet to be seen whether other districts in Boulder City, Henderson and North Las Vegas will adopt similar protection programs for their customers.

The first 50,000 households that enroll in the Las Vegas Valley Water District water line protection program will be reimbursed for a year.

Check out their Customer Assistance Programs webpage for more information here.