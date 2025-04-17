NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 70 trees are being planted at Prentiss Walker Memorial Park as part of a statewide effort to expand green spaces across Nevada.

Isabella Martin was in North Las Vegas to see the work being done to make the valley a little greener.

Vegas Golden Knights Foundation helps bring new trees to North Las Vegas park

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, Henderson Silver Knights Foundation, The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, and sustainability company ReRoute Americas donated the trees following the teams’ Go Green Knight games last month.

The initiative supports ImpactNV’s goal of planting 100,000 trees statewide over the next 10 years.

North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown said the new greenery will help fill a need in an area that lacks natural shade.

“It’s sort of a tree desert,” Goynes-Brown said. “And so, bringing more trees here will provide much-needed shade and beautify this area—and it’s right around the corner from Earth Day.”

While the Knights players themselves aren’t planting the trees, the donation is part of the organization’s Knight SHIELD Project, a sustainability-focused initiative led by the Foley Entertainment Group.

“To serve and give back and make our city better... and that’s what we’ve really been intentional about,” said Eric Tosi, chief marketing officer for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Staff volunteers from Foley Entertainment Group helped with Thursday’s planting alongside local leaders and community members.

The project comes just ahead of Earth Day on April 22 and the start of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

