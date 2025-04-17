Schedule set for first-round match-up between Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs has officially been set, and Golden Knights fans will be able to see it all begin on home ice.

The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Minnesota Wild in a best-of-seven series beginning April 20 at T-Mobile Arena.

Puck drop is 7 p.m.

Below is the full first-round schedule:

Game 1: Sunday, April 20 at 7 p.m. at Las Vegas

Game 2: Tuesday, April 22 at 8 p.m. at Las Vegas

Game 3: Thursday, April 24 at 6 p.m. at St. Paul, Minn.

Game 4: Saturday, April 26 at 1 p.m. at St. Paul, Minn.

*Game 5: Tuesday, April 29, TBD at Las Vegas

*Game 6: Thursday, May 1, TBD at St. Paul, Minn.

*Game 7: Saturday, May 3, TBD at Las Vegas

* if necessary

Where to Watch

All seven games for the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round will be broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.