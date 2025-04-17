Schedule set for first-round match-up between Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs has officially been set, and Golden Knights fans will be able to see it all begin on home ice.
The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Minnesota Wild in a best-of-seven series beginning April 20 at T-Mobile Arena.
Puck drop is 7 p.m.
Below is the full first-round schedule:
- Game 1: Sunday, April 20 at 7 p.m. at Las Vegas
- Game 2: Tuesday, April 22 at 8 p.m. at Las Vegas
- Game 3: Thursday, April 24 at 6 p.m. at St. Paul, Minn.
- Game 4: Saturday, April 26 at 1 p.m. at St. Paul, Minn.
- *Game 5: Tuesday, April 29, TBD at Las Vegas
- *Game 6: Thursday, May 1, TBD at St. Paul, Minn.
- *Game 7: Saturday, May 3, TBD at Las Vegas
* if necessary
Where to Watch
All seven games for the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round will be broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.
Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.
For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.
Vegas Golden Knights on Channel 13
'Nothing else I ever wanted to do': Tomas Hertl talks hockey path from Czech Republic to NHL
Goaltender Adin Hill talks hockey thriving in the desert
Breaking the Ice: Vegas Golden Knights' captain Mark Stone says fans make it easy to rep VGK
VGK defenseman Kaedan Korczak reveals why he wears #6 and his pregame routine
Breaking the Ice: Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb enjoys time off the ice on the beach
VGK defenseman Zach Whitecloud shares his coincidental childhood tie to Las Vegas
LA Kings beat Golden Knights 6-5
The VGK win their fourth in a row, shutting out the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-0.
[FULL INTERVIEW] Reilly Smith on his return as a Vegas Golden Knight
Breaking the Ice: Karlsson is anything but "Wild Bill" during his downtime