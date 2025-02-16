North Las Vegas has a 3% tree canopy, the city is working to fix that

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Along North Las Vegas Boulevard, the landscape is mostly concrete and asphalt, offering little refuge from the region’s intense heat that's no stranger to locals and visitors to our area — especially in the summer.

The lack of trees poses a significant health risk during the summer months. Health risks that could impact you, so I went to the city to find out about the steps they're taking to address the issue.

Local resident Belinda Strong understands the need firsthand.

“We need plenty of shade out here. When you look around and don’t see trees, it is disheartening and concerning. I have been waiting and wanting to grow something with these hands,” she said.

Recently, Strong joined dozens of other North Las Vegas residents in receiving free trees, thanks to a partnership between the City and the nonprofit Nevada Plants.

The initiative aims to improve urban tree coverage and provide relief from extreme temperatures.

“That’s it right there. It makes it cooler,” one participant said.

Studies show that trees can cool neighborhoods significantly — especially in Las Vegas, the hottest and driest large city in America.

Throughout Las Vegas, but especially in areas of North Las Vegas, east Las Vegas and downtown areas, residents experience the urban heat island effect, where limited tree cover in combination with plenty of heat-absorbing surfaces can create dangerous conditions in extreme temperatures.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, more than 30 heat-associated deaths occurred in a single North Las Vegas ZIP code in 2024 — 89030 — underscoring the urgency of increasing canopy cover.

“One of the ways we address community health and well-being is with green infrastructure,” said Eddie Rodriguez, North Las Vegas' Municipal Forester leading efforts to increase tree planting in the city.

“We want to bring people here, and we want to hold classes and teach them how to grow fruits and vegetables for themselves,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez highlighted Kiel Ranch Historic Park, where century-old Fremont cottonwoods are now joined by newly planted trees in a community orchard space.

"When you look at North Las Vegas, it has a 3% canopy coverage. So basically, it's really hot here," he said. "A recent study on tree equity found the city has a deficit of approximately 55,000 trees."

In addition to tree giveaways, the city recently completed a high-tech mapping project to assess the health every tree and shrub within city limits.

“We do need to look for species that are going to do better in this environment,” Rodriguez adding, referencing the struggle many plants had to survive in last summer's heat.

As climate change threatens to bring longer and more intense heat waves to the Southwest, the city’s commitment to expanding and maintaining its tree canopy is a step toward a more sustainable and livable future.

For Strong, planting trees today is about more than immediate relief — it’s about leaving a lasting impact. “We need it for everything — the environment around us. Our children, our grandkids need to see trees. They need to be amongst trees,” she said.

