Looking for desert oasis? Locals report sustainable landscaping helps the bottom line and environment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In neighborhoods across the city, the view from the patio is shifting as more locals embrace sustainable landscaping options.

This is top of mind for many of us after the summer of 2024 left behind defeated trees and scorched backyards across the valley.

Steve and Cynthia McCoy are among those transitioning to a greener way — their garden now features cacti, trees, and flowering plants that thrive in hot, dry weather and support local wildlife.

"It brings in birds, bees, insects, things that we haven’t seen in years here," Cynthia McCoy said.

The decision to replace their original grass lawn was driven by increasing water costs and declining water levels in Lake Mead.

"The last year we had a full yard, we used 300 plus thousand gallons of water for the year; last year, we used 219 thousand gallons less than we did when we had a lawn," Steve McCoy noted.

It’s Las Vegas, it’s the Mojave Desert and we can make it the best it can be on its own terms.

To learn more about sustainable landscaping options, one local nursery sells plants that withstand the desert’s challenges. Norm Schilling, a horticulturalist and owner of Mojave Bloom, emphasized the importance of selecting the right plants.

"I want people to have plants that are going to survive and thrive because that’s what makes gardening joyful," Schilling said.

His nursery, located in North Las Vegas, offers a variety of plants designed to enhance the beauty and biodiversity of local gardens.

“A lot of the desert landscapes that are out there are pretty boring and harsh, frankly. But they can be so full of color and texture,” he explained.

If you want to make your backyard an eco-friendly oasis but don't know where to start, the Southern Nevada Water Authority is a local resource. Here's the organization's webpagethat includes a list of desert-adapted plants ready to make their new home in your backyard!

Experts say this time of year (AKA late winter) is a good time to plant, as waiting too late into the spring or summer prevents roots from getting a good grip on the soil beneath it — which is needed to survive Las Vegas' summers.

