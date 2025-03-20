Golden Knights going green in home game aginst Boston Bruins

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights begin their three-game homestand against the Boston Bruins tonight.

🌲 IT’S GO GREEN KNIGHT 🌲



📺: Vegas 34

📲: KnightTime+

📻: @VGKRadioNetwork | Deportes Vegas 1460

📰: https://t.co/kzE7QK3ksL pic.twitter.com/hfXQf5Ah9Q — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 20, 2025

Last time out, the Golden Knights fell to the Detroit Red Wings, 3-0, Sunday night. However, Vegas still holds onto first place in the Pacific Division, keeping the position for 115 days this season, the most among all teams.

A VGK victory tonight would mark the teams 352nd win in franchise history, give the team a 6-7-1 all-time record against Boston, and give the Guys in Gold a 25-7-3 record at home.

The Golden Knights will host Go Green Knight in honor of St. Patrick’s Day and the first anniversary of The Knight SHIELD (Sustainability, Healthy Air, Improve & Inspire, Energy & Water Efficiency, Landscape Protection, and Decrease Waste Generation) Project that was launched in 2024.

Throughout the night, player-signed St. Patrick’s Day jerseys will be auctioned, with proceeds benefiting Garden Farms Foundation, a nonprofit supporting underserved communities and Clark County School District through garden programs.

Fans can bid at StPatricksDay.givesmart.com or text 76278 to register.

During the game, for every save made by a Golden Knights goaltender, the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation will donate a tree to Impact NV’s statewide 10-Year, 100,000 Tree Plan. Team partners ReRoute Americas and The Venetian Resort Las Vegas will both match that donation.

VGK fans will be able to participate as every fan who texts “GREEN” to 94547 throughout the game, the VGK Foundation will donate a tree.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

Where to Watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.