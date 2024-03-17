Vegas Golden Knights launch new sustainability initiative

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are going green on and off the ice.

On Sunday, the team will take on the New Jersey Devils and sport green St. Patrick's Day jerseys. The game is also a chance to donate to organizations as part of the team's new initiative called The Knight SHIELD Project.

The project focuses on sustainability efforts at club-owned and operated venues like City National Arena, The Dollar Loan Center, and the America First Center.

"Since the inception of the Vegas Golden Knights, our organization has strived to be champions both on the ice and in the community," Vegas Golden Knights Chief Marketing Officer Eric Tosi said in a press release. "The Knight SHIELD Project aligns with our core ethos of protecting and defending our realm. The infrastructure and processes we have established will allow us to continually introduce new elements and initiatives to the program as we advance on our journey. This will position us to make an even greater positive impact."

Vegas Golden Knights

The jerseys worn during the game on Sunday will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting Green Our Planet, a local nonprofit organization that trains teachers and helps students engage in STEM learning through school gardens and classroom hydroponics. Since VGK's inaugural season, they have donated over $70,000 to the organization.

For every save made during the VGK game on Sunday, the VGK Foundation will donate $100 to One Tree Planted, an environmental organization that plants trees. Since 2014, they have planted 135.5 million trees in 82 countries around the world.

The team said additional programs and partnerships for the project will be announced in the coming months.