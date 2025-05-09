Today is the deadline to sign up for a state program to help with future tuition costs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you have a little one at home, you've probably thought about their future, like sending them to college or a trade school, but have you acted on it?

Saving for school isn't easy, but there are ways to plan ahead, and it's never too early to start, and we want to help you get that head start.

Today is the deadline to apply to a state program that could help with future tuition costs.

Nevada Prepaid Tuition is a structured savings plan that offers families flexibility with five different plans and four different payment options.

The initiative, offered through the Nevada Treasurer’s Office, allows parents and guardians to pay for future in-state college tuition at current prices—either in full or through an installment plan.

“Saving for your child’s college education can feel overwhelming,” said Dr. Tya Mathis Coleman, deputy treasurer of college savings. “But this program is designed to help families start early and plan ahead.”

According to the Treasurer’s Office, in-state tuition at Nevada public universities has increased by nearly 60% since 2004. In just the past year alone, tuition has jumped more than 7%.

Dr. Mathis Coleman said she uses the program personally.

“I started contributing when my daughter was born,” she said. “She’s now 6 years old, and she’s already on her way to being set for her future education.”

“All families are eligible for this program,” she added. “I always tell people, you can have one child or you can have five children—this is an amazing program that helps structure your payments and makes saving manageable.”

While the program is designed to lock in Nevada’s public college tuition, funds can be used at colleges nationwide.

For more information on the program, click here.