NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After a four-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Fire Explorer Academy is back for its 46th year, and this time, it's more intense than ever.

Isabella Martin has a look at what the academy has in store for aspiring firefighters.

Fire Explorer Academy returns for 46th year in North Las Vegas

Hosted by the City of North Las Vegas Fire Department, the academy is providing 120 young aspiring firefighters, ages 14 to 21, with real-life experience through hands-on training and classroom instruction.

Participants are mastering essential firefighting skills, including fire behavior, vehicle extrication, and live fire scenarios. The training prepares them for future academies and professional careers in the fire service.

Each day starts before sunrise with physical conditioning at 5 a.m., followed by rigorous drills that test both stamina and mental strength.

Upon completion, participants will receive certificates recognizing their efforts and the skills they've gained. These certifications will help lay the foundation for their future, whether they choose to pursue additional training, education, or begin a career in emergency response.

