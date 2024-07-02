Ouch! That's hot! Temperatures set to sizzle in Las Vegas

A ridge of high pressure is settling into the region and is expected to ramp up our temperatures through the weekend. This July heat wave follows a record-breaking June.

On Tuesday, we'll see dry and calm conditions in Las Vegas with a high temp of 109, that's a few degrees warmer than average.

The real heat really hits on Wednesday when we'll see a high of 113 - that's about 10 degrees warmer than average. Fourth of July will be sizzling! Stay safe out there by drinking plenty of water, finding shade and wearing sunscreen.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect Wednesday through Monday as temperatures soar into the 110+ territory.

We don't stop there and continue to warm over the weekend and into Monday. Right now, we could see a high of 117 at the start of next week, which would tie as the hottest temperature ever recorded in Las Vegas and break a daily record high.