June 2024 was the hottest June on record in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Did last month feel hot to you?

You may not have noticed but we just wrapped up the hottest June on record here in Las Vegas.

We've been keeping track. This calendar shows that almost every day saw high temperatures above average. And on the sixth and seventh, we saw record highs.

Now here's a look at how those numbers break down.

Our average high temperature was 106.2 degrees, the average low was 83, making the overall average temperature 94.6.

While every year is different, we have been tracking an upward trend of above average temperatures in the summer in Las Vegas. On average, 39 days will be above average and we've already seen 28 this year.

The heat is expected to stick around.

Our temperatures are projected to be above normal for the next few months here in the southwest and throughout much of the country.

