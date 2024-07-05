Las Vegas reopens cooling stations amid extreme heat warning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County has reopened several cooling stations across the valley to help residents cope with the extreme heat.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the region, expected to last until July 10.

Friday, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 113 degrees, and with direct sunlight, it can feel even hotter. Over the next few days, temperatures could reach as high as 118 degrees, potentially setting a new record.

Medical Director of the Emergency Department at UMC, Dr. Ketan Patel warns that even healthy individuals can be affected by extreme heat.

"Keep a pulse on your body. If you’re feeling very fatigued and notice that being out in the heat or direct sunlight is getting to you, remove yourself from that environment. Get into a cool place early because once that cascade of symptoms starts, you can develop a serious illness rapidly," Dr. Patel said.

Health experts also advise everyone to drink plenty of water. If you don’t have a stable, cool space to go to, you can escape the heat at one of the cooling stations. A full list of locations can be found here.

As of now, cooling stations will remain open until July 10. This could change if the extreme heat continues.