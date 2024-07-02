Clark County opening cooling stations July 3-12, most closed July 4

July 9 - The National Weather Service has extended the excessive heat warning for our area.

Clark County officials said because of that, cooling stations will now be open through July 12.

July 2 - Clark County is opening cooling centers after the National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the region.

The cooling centers will be open starting Wednesday, July 3, but most will close on July 4 for Independence Day. Cooling centers will reopen on July 5 through July 10.

Two locations in Las Vegas will be open on July 4: The Salvation Army at 35 West Owens Avenue in Las Vegas, and the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center at 314 Foremaster Lane in Las Vegas.

The American Legion at 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive in Laughlin will also be open on July 4.

Confirmed cooling centers can be found at HelpHomeHope.org.

