How extreme heat affects infrastructure across the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From the airport to our electricity grid, many are preparing for the continuing heat.

Some visitors are braving the higher temperatures to get their photo taken at the iconic "Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas" sign.

"It is very hot but I like it," Uruguay visitor Roberto Flamini told me.

"It is pretty harsh, I will say," said Kathleen Snyder, who is visiting from New York. "It feels like your skin is burning."

On Sunday, Las Vegas reached 120 degrees, breaking an all-time record.

WATCH: Las Vegas breaks all-time record high temperature

Las Vegas breaks all-time record high temperature

The heat is taking a toll on many across the Southwest, including in Death Valley where it was 128 degrees and a motorcyclist died. Medical choppers were unable to fly due to the heat being over 120 degrees.

Over at Harry Reid International Airport, airlines are keeping a close eye on the temperatures.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, during extreme heat, the air is less dense and generates less life. The maximum takeoff temperature depends on each aircraft and the weight on board.

Airport officials tell me their four runways were reconstructed to be concrete, instead of asphalt, which is more durable during extreme weather.

Some passengers posted online about delays with the JSX Airline on Sunday due to the heat.

I followed up with the airline who told me they are re-timing some flights earlier or later and have combined some flights to minimize delays.

As for our electrical grid, NV Energy says their grid worked well and power outages were kept to a minimum over the weekend.

"I would say overall, our grid performed really well, considering what we were exposed to," said Jesse Murray, Vice President of Electric Delivery at NV Energy. "We actually have our emergency operations center and our management team that we stand up during a holiday weekend like this to make sure we are as ready as possible."

Despite the scorching temps, road projects across the valley continue as well. I spoke to Kelsey McFarland from the Nevada Department of Transportation who said during extreme temperatures, work may be done overnight.

"Really, it is up to the contractor who is on scene to make those decisions on scheduling and for when they believe it may not be safe for workers to be out there," McFarland said. "NDOT does provide any sort of resource they may need for cooling such as towels, lots of water, electrolytes, shade, and of course, we encourage frequent breaks in the shade."

She says our roads are also built for heat.

"Which is why you don't see buckling roads," she explained.