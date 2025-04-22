Nevada OSHA begins heat regulation enforcement on April 29

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Spring is here and summer is approaching with rising temperatures in tow.

Efforts to keep Nevada workers safe from heat-related illnesses will go one step further when the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration (Nevada OSHA) begins enforcing new regulation that was approved back in November.

We live in a desert, so it's no secret that it gets into the triple-digits in the summer months. Last year, we even broke heat-records when we hit 120 degrees in July.

So, it may have come as a shocker to learn that before this new regulation, the Silver State didn't have dedicated heat-related safety protections for workers (just an adopted federal outreach program).

Channel 13 heard your issues and spoke with Nevada OSHA last year, who told us they had plans to create heat-related safety protections. After its November approval, a time has come to actually enforce it.

Starting April 29, Nevada companies employing more than 10 employees must ensure their workplaces are up to new safety standards to protect their workers from heat-related illnesses.

These measures require employers to conduct a one-time job hazard analysis to identify heat-related risks for employees who work in hot conditions for more than 30 minutes per hour, excluding breaks.

If the analysis does find risks, employers must then create a written safety program that includes:



Provision of potable water;

Provision of a rest break when an employee exhibits signs or symptoms of heat illness;

Provision for means of cooling for employees;

Monitoring by a person designated by the employer of working conditions that could create occupational exposure to heat illness;

Identification and mitigation of work processes that may generate additional heat or humidity;

Training of employees; and

Procedures for responding to an emergency.

The designated individual by the employer would be responsible for contacting emergency services in a heat-related illness situation should the need arise.

Understanding the risks is another key point addressed in the regulation. Employers will need to train their workers on how to recognize heat-illness hazards and on procedures to minimize further risk.

There are some exemptions to these rules, though. Nevada OSHA said if you work indoors in a climate-controlled environment, including vehicles with air conditioning, then the regulation does not apply.

So, what happens if the air conditioning breaks?

Nevada OSHA did account for this. If a climate control system becomes nonfunctional, the regulation states employers must "make a good faith effort to reestablish an effective climate control system as soon as practicable." Employers must take measures to address potential heat-related hazards until the climate control system is fixed.

The passage of this regulation does not mean that companies can't go one step further in protecting their employees from the heat. Nevada OSHA said employers can add more protections on their own or through collective bargaining agreements, but these contracts can't waive or reduce the requirements in the regulation.

Employers can also take part in a free heat illness prevention courses through the Safety Consultation and Training Section.