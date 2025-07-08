You can keep your shoes on through airport security now

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Starting today, TSA will no longer require travelers to take off their shoes at airport security checkpoints.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem made the announcement Tuesday, saying the change is possible thanks to major improvements in screening technology since the policy was first introduced in 2006.

Noem said TSA now uses a “multi-layered” approach that still keeps travelers safe, but allows for a more efficient experience, especially as the country prepares for major events like the Olympics, World Cup, and America’s 250th anniversary.

Passengers will still need to remove belts, jackets, electronics, and empty their pockets in standard TSA lines. TSA PreCheck passengers can continue to keep those items on or in their bags.