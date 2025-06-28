Nevada GOP targets state senator's family over immigration status following marketplace closure

A heated exchange between the Nevada Republican Party and a Democratic state senator is drawing attention.

The Nevada Republican Party escalated tensions over immigration by calling out a state senator's family members on social media following the closure of a popular marketplace in North Las Vegas.

VIDEO: Abel Garcia sits down with Democratic state senator Fabian Doñate about online exchange

Broadacres, a longtime weekend destination for families and small business owners, abruptly shut down last week. The owners announced on social media they "cannot in good conscience continue operations while our vendors, customers, and community members are under threat."

If you can’t stay open without illegal aliens, you don’t deserve to be open at all. https://t.co/ZFQZhWp2DZ — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) June 24, 2025

The Nevada Republican Party responded on X saying, "If you can't stay open without illegal aliens, you don't deserve to be open at all."

State Senator Fabian Doñate, a Democrat representing parts of Las Vegas, criticized the party's message.

"What the GOP responded in that moment… We should be defending Nevadans, we should be defending our businesses — not playing towards the national rhetoric of what we're seeing on immigration," Doñate said.

The GOP then escalated by tagging Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and federal officials, referencing a 2023 quote where Doñate acknowledged having undocumented family members.

Hey @ICEgov @KristiNoem @DHSgov @Kash_Patel just a heads up, this state senator has bragged about having illegals in his family. Every elected official and government employee should be a mandated reporter to ICE - no shelter for illegal aliens! https://t.co/x9W63TiZrQ pic.twitter.com/HagzHy8Tgh — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) June 24, 2025

"Just a heads up, this state senator has bragged about having illegals in his family… Every elected official and government employee should be a mandated reporter to ICE - no shelter for illegal aliens!" the post stated.

I reached out to the Nevada Republican Party but have not received a response as of publication.

Doñate expressed frustration with the personal nature of the attacks.

"Instead of offering solutions or talking about how we can support these small businesses, the GOP responded by attacking my personal family," Doñate said.

When asked about the GOP's claim that he's harboring undocumented immigrants, Doñate responded: "So this is again what I have attested to before — these family members have lived in this state longer than I've been alive. They've been here 30, 40-plus years."

Doñate confirmed he views the GOP's actions as a personal attack.

"100%, and they know that it was… We have many Latinos in our state that often feel they cannot speak up because they will also be attacked," Doñate said.

Despite the controversy, Doñate remains committed to his work.

"But the good news is that I'm a U.S. citizen… I'm not scared of any baseless attack. I'm going to continue to fight — whether it's on housing, or making prescription drugs affordable — I'm going to do my part to ensure our voice is reflected," Doñate said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

