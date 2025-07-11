Nevada lawmaker pushes to change wild horse capture methods as Mustang Challenge begins

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The national spotlight is back on wild horses as the Mustang Challenge competition gets underway at the South Point in Las Vegas.

At the same time, Congresswoman Dina Titus has reintroduced legislation that would phase out the use of helicopters in wild horse roundups over a two-year period.

The Mustang Challenge features horses that were once wild before being captured by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and adopted by trainers who work with them extensively.

"I wanted to train a wild horse and I'm super competitive," said Sam Rock, a trainer participating in the event.

The competition, which runs this weekend, demonstrates that wild horses can be successfully adopted and trained.

"We spend countless hours, you know, every day we're out there riding," Rock said.

Matt Monroe, executive director of the non-profit organizing the event, explained their mission: "We work in partnership with the BLM on Horse and Burro Program to help get horses that are in holding, get them into private care into homes through competitions and an education program."

While the event celebrates these horses' new skills, controversy continues over how wild horses are initially captured from ranges across several states, including Nevada.

On Thursday, Rep. Titus reintroduced the Wild Horse and Burro Protection Act, which addresses concerns about helicopter use in roundups.

"That would phase out helicopter roundups over a two-year period, but one of the main points of this is actually [to] require the installation of cameras on helicopters during that phase out period, bringing much needed transparency and accountability to the BLM's roundup and removal program," said Amelia Perrin from the American Wild Horse Conservation, an organization assisting with the bill.

Perrin believes the current methods are harmful to the animals.

"The main issue is that there's these are incredibly cruel ways to manage wild horses and burros," she said.

Both wild horses and burros have a significant presence in Southern Nevada, with many locals advocating for their protection.

Perrin suggests alternative management methods: "Management is necessary to keep them within the levels that have been set legally. Now, we definitely disagree on what that management is and there is a better way that protects wild horses, protects their family bonds, keeps them wild."

She believes fertility control using darts in the wild would be a more humane approach than helicopter roundups. Currently, captured horses are typically held by the government until they are adopted.

Despite concerns about the capture methods, Rock emphasized that adopted horses receive good care: "The horses that are here and in our care, you know, they're getting pampered. They get fed, you know, a couple of times a day."

After opposing Titus's first bill in 2022, the Nevada Farm Bureau responded to the latest legislation with this statement:

"While we have not yet reviewed the full legislation, Nevada Farm Bureau supports efforts to responsibly manage wild horse populations. Effective management—including the use of aerial operations—is a necessary tool to protect rangeland health, ensure ecological balance, and support the sustainability of agriculture and wildlife alike."

