Blind dog and her companion need special home after rescue from Las Vegas field

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local dog rescue organization is seeking a unique home for two bonded dogs — one of which is blind and depends on the other for guidance.

Helen Keller and Anne Sullivan were found roaming a field in east Las Vegas. The call came into Paws Patrol Las Vegas on June 10.

Initially, rescuers heard four dogs were in the area and one was possibly blind. A concerned citizen had been providing food and water to the animals.

With the help of drones and traps, the rescue organization was able to capture two of the dogs — Helen, who is blind, and her companion Anne.

The rescue told me Helen depends on Anne for guidance and the two are bonded and cannot be separated.

Anyone interested in adopting these two dogs can reach out to Paws Patrol Las Vegas, just visit their website at www.PawsPatrolLV.org.



