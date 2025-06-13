Retired Metro detective explains why unlawful assemblies are declared

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nearly 100 people were arrested during a protest in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday night after what police described as a peaceful demonstration turned violent.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported that four officers were injured when protesters threw rocks and bottles at law enforcement. Several buildings, including the federal courthouse, were vandalized during the demonstration.

Protesters gathered to speak out against recent immigration raids and deportations happening around the country.

"They are not given their due process of the law in these raids," one protester said.

As night fell, the situation deteriorated. Around 9 p.m., Metro Police declared an unlawful assembly on social media and ordered people to disperse.

"They are being detained unlawfully," another demonstrator said via phone during the protest.

Police deployed tear gas and rubber bullets as the situation escalated. In total, 94 protesters were arrested and seven juveniles were cited.

Phil Ramos, a retired Metro detective, said police declare unlawful assemblies to maintain public safety.

"Once people are at risk, the general public might be at risk. The participants themselves could be at risk. The officers could be at risk if there's, you know, they start throwing bottles and rocks and causing damage to public property. Then that's deemed to be an unlawful assembly," Ramos said.

He remembers the 2020 Black Lives Matter protest in Las Vegas when an officer was shot and critically injured, and a demonstrator was shot and killed by police after allegedly reaching for a firearm.

Another protest, called "No Kings," is scheduled for Saturday, June 14 in Las Vegas.

Governor Joe Lombardo's office stated they will be monitoring the event. Metro Police released a statement Thursday warning they won't tolerate acts of violence and vandalism during future protests.

"LVMPD understands the rights of our citizens to exercise their First Amendment rights but will not tolerate acts of violence and vandalism resulting from these protests," an LVMPD spokesperson wrote. "As a reminder to the public, we ask that those who choose to exercise their First Amendment rights do so peacefully and lawfully."

