Here's what you should know about the 'No Kings' protest in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Opponents of President Trump and his administration will be planning a nationwide rally on Saturday, June 14.

Indivisible Las Vegas will be holding a "No Kings" rally in Las Vegas that will be taking place on Saturday, June 14, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Federal Courthouse in downtown Las Vegas.

The rallies are meant to be peaceful protests against the Trump administration and authoritarianism.

Organizers for the "No Kings" nationwide rally are attempting to counter the Army's 250th anniversary celebration, a celebration that President Trump has bolstered with an expensive military parade. The parade coincides with Trump's 79th birthday and Flag Day, according to the Associated Press.

“When a president acts like a king, it’s our duty to remind him he works for us,” said Barbra Wolfe, spokesperson for Indivisible Las Vegas. “No Kings Day is about standing up for democracy, for working families, and for the rule of law. We’re showing up because silence is not an option when our freedoms are on the line.”

In a statement sent to Channel 13, Indivisible Las Vegas emphasized the Las Vegas "No Kings" rally is not an anti-ICE protest.