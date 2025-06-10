Know your rights: What legal experts say Nevadans should understand before joining protests

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With major protests unfolding across the West Coast and expected demonstrations near the Federal Justice Tower in downtown Las Vegas, civil rights experts are urging Nevadans to know their rights before hitting the streets.

Jacob Valentine, staff attorney with the ACLU of Nevada, says while the right to protest is protected by the Constitution, understanding what you can and can’t do can make the difference between making your voice heard and facing serious consequences.

“Protesting is legal and protected under the First Amendment,” Valentine said. “We encourage people to protest safely and responsibly. But it’s just as important to know what’s not allowed.”

✅ What You Can Do at a Protest:

You have the right to protest in public spaces like sidewalks, parks and streets.

You have the right to record — especially law enforcement. The ACLU recommends recording police activity to ensure transparency.

You have the right to remain silent. If approached, clearly state: "I invoke my right to remain silent and I want to speak to an attorney."

You can ask police why you are being stopped or detained.



❌ What You Shouldn’t Do:

Don't step off the sidewalk unless directed by authorities. Valentine says even minor violations like stepping into the street to take a photo can lead to citations or arrests.

Don't bring banned items. Local ordinances may prohibit backpacks, signs with wooden handles, face coverings, or other objects often listed on protest flyers— but those flyers aren't always accurate.

Don't escalate. If you're approached by law enforcement, don't resist — even if you believe your rights are being violated.

Protest safety guidelines from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department



Protest safety guidelines from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Español)



🚨 What Happens If You Break the Rules?

The ACLU says law enforcement has the discretion to arrest or cite individuals who violate local codes, disrupt public safety or fail to follow police instructions. Even peaceful protesters may face criminal charges if they engage in prohibited activity or are perceived as obstructing public space.

The ACLU has also received complaints of excessive policing during recent Las Vegas protests, including the use of drones to monitor crowds, record signs and track movement — raising privacy concerns.

📍 Check Local Laws Before You Go

If you're attending a demonstration:



Review the Las Vegas Municipal Code if you'll be within city limits.

For events outside the city, check the Clark County Code.

🛡️ Quick Tips from the ACLU