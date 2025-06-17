Las Vegas resorts roll out deals for locals and tourists as visitation numbers dip amid inflation concerns

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas resorts are rolling out new incentives to attract more Southern Nevadans and visitors as tourism numbers show a slight decline.

Visitation to Las Vegas is down about 6.5% so far this year, prompting resorts to create more affordable options for both tourists and locals.

"I find it way more expensive. Five years ago before COVID, I was here," said Lee-Anne Cunanan, a visitor to Las Vegas.

The rising costs have visitors like Randy Luedtke from Wisconsin seeking better deals where they can find them.

"So the days of the $1.99 breakfast, $7.99 steaks, that's all gone," Luedtke said.

With inflation affecting travel decisions, some visitors are adjusting their plans to accommodate higher prices.

"So I see a lot of minimums at the tables are $25, $20, so I'm gonna probably do most of my gambling downtown," Luedtke said.

Despite the overall visitation decline, convention attendance is up nearly 2%. Gaming revenue on the Strip has seen a slight decrease, while downtown Las Vegas, known for more affordable options, has experienced a small increase.

Several resorts are now introducing special offers. The Plaza has announced an all-inclusive package with food and drinks starting at $125 per person, while Resorts World is offering free parking throughout the summer.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Steve Hill says they've launched a "Locals Unlocked" campaign to help residents discover these deals.

"Well, you know, all of our resort partners have locals programs," Hill said. "What we're doing is just aggregating that so that that message can get out a little better, market it out into the city a little more so the people know that they have that opportunity."

The Locals Unlocked webpage features various offerings specifically for residents, including staycation options.

Visitors like Luedtke appreciate the effort, but question whether the message is reaching enough people.

"So they're working with people to get them here. I will say that they're trying. I just don't, I can't tell you that they're getting the word out enough that there's these options available," Luedtke said.

