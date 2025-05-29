Las Vegas tourism numbers continue downward trend, April data shows 6% drop in visitation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is experiencing a slowdown in tourism and gaming revenue, according to new data released for April.

Harry Reid International Airport reported 4.7 million passengers in April, marking a 3.4% decrease compared to the same month last year. The most significant decline came from domestic travelers.

The Las Vegas Strip also saw fewer visitors, with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) reporting just over 3.3 million people visited last month — a 5.1% drop year-over-year. So far in 2025, overall visitation is down more than 6%.

"It's full of people. I think it's busier than ever!" said Hunni Spearman, a frequent visitor to Las Vegas who said she hasn't noticed a change.

Despite the perception of crowds, the numbers tell a different story. Gaming revenue on the Strip decreased by nearly 3% in April, with statewide gaming tax collections also declining.

One bright spot in the data was convention attendance. Thanks to WrestleMania and a packed trade show calendar, 574,000 people came to town for business — a 14% increase from last year.

"What we're looking at right now we think is just a downturn in business for a period of time. It used to be a pretty normal thing. It does not mean that the public should extrapolate that into being COVID-like or great recession-like, we do not see that right now. There's no evidence that it'll turn into something like that," said Steve Hill in an April interview.

While the decline isn't drastic, April added to an emerging pattern of fewer visitors and reduced spending in Las Vegas.

Downtown Las Vegas provided some positive news with a small increase in gaming revenue. Additionally, international travel remains up for the year, offering some balance to the overall slowdown.