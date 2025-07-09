How to make sure you receive emergency alerts during flash floods in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Nevada is no stranger to flooding, especially during monsoon months. 27 people have died in local floods since 1990, according to the Regional Flood Control District; knowing how to receive emergency alerts could be lifesaving.

The catastrophic Texas flood that happened this past weekend occurred overnight. While alerts were sent to mobile phones, service was spotty, many people were asleep, and some didn't have their phones nearby.

ABC News has learned county officials in the affected Texas area have debated the need for an emergency siren system for years.

I wanted to know how Southern Nevada residents can make sure they're in the best situation to receive an alert, especially during dangerous flash floods.

"The wireless emergency alerts feature on your phone will activate and you will get the warning that way. Otherwise there are other ways you can get it either through local media or through maybe you have a weather app," said meteorologist Dan Berc.

Berc is specifically a warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service Las Vegas area office — covering Southern Nevada, parts of Arizona and California.

Weather radios

If cell service is a concern in your area, a good old weather radio is still used for alerts and current weather conditions.

"This is an example of a weather radio, a desktop weather radio. You can get it online. You can get them in lots of places online and what this will do is alert you when we issue a severe thunderstorm or a flash flood warning or a tornado warning," Berc said.

These weather radios cost approximately $30 to $35.

Sirens

As for sirens, Berc tells me the only known emergency siren in the region is in Mohave County in Northern Arizona.

Flash floods in our area are one of the reasons the Clark County Regional Flood Control District was created. It has about 200 weather stations in Southern Nevada to help alert the National Weather Service.

"So we partner with them. We also communicate that we're with the public works agencies, emergency responders across Clark County to make sure that when there is going to be an event coming that everyone is aware," said Andrew Trelease, General Manager of the Clark County Regional Flood Control District.

Trelease says one of their priorities is outreach about the dangers of flooding.

Clark County has a website with tips for residents and an emergency preparedness app available for download that will send warnings and help in emergency situations.

"I wouldn't say there's any areas that are safer or more dangerous. It's just that just to be aware that it could happen anywhere," Trelease said.

