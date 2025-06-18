LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — President Donald Trump has reversed his decision to pause Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations at hotels, restaurants and farming sites, giving ICE the green light to resume raids targeting undocumented immigrants.

WATCH | Joe Moeller reports on the effect for Vegas' hospitality industry

Las Vegas hospitality industry braces for impact as ICE raids resume in workplaces

The reversal comes just days after Trump had expressed interest in temporarily halting these operations following pressure from industry leaders concerned about impacts on their workforce.

WATCH | Immigration raids to continue at worksites, resuming DHS crackdown

Immigration raids to continue at worksites, resuming DHS crackdown

In a statement to me, Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin emphasized the importance of these enforcement actions.

"Worksite enforcement remains a cornerstone of our efforts to safe guard public safety, national security and economic stability. These operations target illegal employment networks that undermine American workers, destabilize labor markets and expose critical infrastructure to exploitation," McLaughlin said.

So what does this mean for the hospitality workforce?

"Our members are concerned in Las Vegas about what's going to happen next," Ted Papageorge from the Culinary Union told me.

Papageorge explained that major resorts have rigorous employment verification systems.

"It's highly regulated on the Strip. So, what happens is, is that your status, all of those different statuses, whether you're parolee, whether you're asylum, whether you're TPS, whether you're DACA, you're here legally with permission," Papageorge said.

Despite these safeguards, Papageorge noted the workforce demographics could still make the industry vulnerable. "Look, in the gaming industry, it's highly regulated, but all of the workers, our union is majority immigrant workers," he said.

Congressman Steven Horsford expressed concerns about the administration's approach during a DACA roundtable near downtown Las Vegas.

KTNV U.S. Congressman Steven Horsford speaks with Joe Moeller.

"This administration doesn't have a clear direction. One day they say one thing, the next day they say another, but what it causes is uncertainty, uncertainty for the individuals who are impacted," Horsford said.

Mark Delich from Forward US, an organization focused on reforming immigration and criminal justice systems, explained that ICE workplace operations typically target specific individuals.

KTNV Mark Delich of Forward US speaks with Joe Moeller.

"There is usually a warrant for somebody and then when they go into that location, they have the ability and the right to check people's information, I think that's where a lot of the confusion is with it," Delich said.

The Nevada Resort Association, which represents the gaming and resort industry, provided a statement emphasizing their compliance with employment laws.

"Nevada's highly regulated resort industry complies with all federal, state and local employment laws and hiring requirements. Our members thoroughly vet employment applications through extensive background checks and verification methods such as E-Verify. Nevada's resort industry is committed to the safety and well-being of its team members and fostering a positive workplace where team members thrive," the association stated.

President Trump has maintained his focus on immigration enforcement, initially prioritizing individuals with criminal histories, but now expanding operations to include workplace enforcement across multiple industries.



This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.