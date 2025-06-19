Metro partnership with ICE approved, allowing jail to hold individuals with federal warrants for deportation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's application to partner with Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been accepted.

WATCH | What the partnership between LVMPD and ICE means

LVMPD-ICE partnership + arrest of Cuban national with criminal convictions in Las Vegas

The partnership, called the 287(g) program, establishes cooperation between ICE and Metro, allowing designated officers to be trained by ICE. These officers work in the jail and help with enforcing federal immigration laws.

I talked to Sheriff Kevin McMahill about the program just a few weeks ago. He explained that this allows the jail to hold those who have a federal warrant for up to 48 hours after their release date.

WATCH | Channel 13 sits down with Metro Sheriff Kevin McMahill after seeking ICE partnership

Channel 13 sits down with Metro Sheriff Kevin McMahill after seeking ICE partnership

This gives ICE two days to detain them to move forward with deportation.

"We already have a daily pick up at the Clark County Detention Center from ICE — we've had it for a long time — but in those cases where they don't have the body to be able to come over there and do that pick up, it gives them a little bit more time to come and get those people that there is a federal warrant in existence for, and I don't have to let them out on my streets anymore, and I think that is a good thing," McMahill said.

Previously, if ICE couldn't pick them up, they would be released, but ICE would still have a warrant.

With the Trump administration's immigration enforcement policies, we are seeing what type of criminals are being picked up by ICE.

The agency posted a photo on social media earlier today, reporting that ICE detained Humberto Vargas-Lopez.

Humberto Vargas-Lopez

⚖️Las Vegas, Nev., convictions | Aggravated rape, aggravated burglary, battery with deadly weapon, drug offense and obstruction

🌎Cuban national

🔗Arrested by ICE New Orleans



☎️Report suspicious criminal behavior: 866-DHS-2-ICE pic.twitter.com/PQYo0wHfU1 — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) June 18, 2025

They wrote that he was convicted of aggravated rape, burglary and battery with a deadly weapon in Las Vegas.

They say he is a Cuban national and was found in New Orleans after serving time for those crimes in Las Vegas years ago.



This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

