Justice Department lists Nevada as a sanctuary state. What does that mean?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Justice Department has published a new list of sanctuary states, cities and counties, and Nevada has once again made the list.

A sanctuary jurisdiction is one that has "policies, laws or regulations that impede enforcement of federal immigration laws," according to the Justice Department.

“Sanctuary policies impede law enforcement and put American citizens at risk by design,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “The Department of Justice will continue bringing litigation against sanctuary jurisdictions and work closely with the Department of Homeland Security to eradicate these harmful policies around the country.”

This is not the first time we've been included on such a list.

Back in May, the City of Las Vegas was listed as a sanctuary city by the Department of Homeland Security, resulting in push back from Mayor Shelley Berkley and Gov. Joe Lombardo.

Hear from Shelley Berkley about the DHS's "sanctuary jurisdiction" designation for Las Vegas:

Mayor Shelley Berkley reacts to DHS listing Las Vegas as sanctuary city

The list was eventually taken down less than a week after the initial backlash, but the Silver State has once again found itself described as a sanctuary jurisdiction by the federal government.

Channel 13 is following up with Lombardo and other state officials to learn their thoughts on Nevada's inclusion on this list.