Rep. Dina Titus to address gambling tax concerns at town hall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rep. Dina Titus is expected to speak, along with other gambling experts, at a town hall Monday promoting her bill to repeal a key tax change that affects gamblers who itemize their taxes.

The town hall is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 South Main Street, in the Now Cafe on the second floor.

The event is also expected to feature Nevada Resorts Association President Virginia Valentine, former state Sen. Becky Harris, a UNLV Distinguished Fellow in Gaming and Leadership, Russell Fox, a tax specialist with Clayton Financial and Adam Robinson, a board member of American Bettor's Voice.

Titus has been working for weeks to undo a provision in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that reduces the amount gamblers can write off on their taxes to 90% of losses against winnings. The provision means a gambler could break even, but still have to pay taxes on money they never saw.

All members of Nevada's congressional delegation have backed Titus's bill, as well as bipartisan support from lawmakers in other states as well.

During a July 25 field hearing in Las Vegas, the Republican chairman of the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee said there's bipartisan support for repealing the provision.

"...for those of you concerned about this change, I can tell you that members on both sides of the aisle have heard you and I know that many members on both sides of the aisle are open to working to address it before it goes into effect on January 1st," said Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., according to a transcript of his remarks.

The provision — which was inserted into the bill when it was amended in the U.S. Senate — could be repealed before Dec. 31 and restore the current 100% deduction before tax filers fill out their income tax forms next year.

An attempt in July by Nevada Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto to quickly repeal the provision ran into a procedural hurdle when another senator objected.

That leaves Titus's measure as the most likely vehicle for repeal. The congresswoman has said she may try to insert her bill's language into a larger measure that must pass by year's end.