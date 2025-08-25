Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Victoria Seaman ending time with Las Vegas City Council to move to federal role

Courtesy City of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman announced that she will move to a new position in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Seaman announced on Monday that she has been appointed to be the regional director for the HHS Denver Regional Office, which oversees organizations across Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming.

This appointment means that Seaman will step down from her position as Ward 2 councilwoman and end her run for the Clark County Commission.

“It has been my distinct honor to serve the people of Ward 2 for the past six years,” Seaman said. “While it is with a heavy heart that I step down from the City Council, I am deeply honored to continue my public service under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Kennedy. I look forward to carrying out HHS’ mission and advancing the Make America Healthy Again agenda across Region 8.”

