Victoria Seaman announces campaign for Clark County Commission

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman — who came in second in a bid for mayor last year — announced Monday she will seek a seat on the Clark County Commission in 2026.

Seaman is seeking to challenge incumbent District F Commissioner Justin Jones, who has announced he will seek a third and final term on the commission.

“For years, I’ve worked side-by-side with residents to solve problems, support our neighborhoods, and grow opportunities for all,” Seaman said in a statement announcing her candidacy. “Now, I’m ready to bring that same energy and dedication to the County Commission, where I will fight to make sure every community in District F gets the attention and resources it deserves.”

Seaman has a long political history in Las Vegas.

In 2012, she lost a bid for Assembly District 9 by just nine votes.

She came back in 2014, winning the election to Assembly District 34 against Democrat Meghan Smith, who was ruled ineligible to run just weeks before the election because of residency.

Smith was later indicted for perjury but agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor to settle the case.

Seaman served a single term in the Assembly between 2014 and 2016, when she gave up her seat to challenge state Sen. Nicole Cannizzaro in Senate District 6. Seaman lost that race by just 1,036 votes.

Cannizzaro is now the state Senate's minority leader.

In 2019, Seaman won a special election in Ward 2 after then-incumbent Councilman Steve Seroka resigned. Seaman campaigned on the issue of settling the long-running and bitter dispute over the development of the former Badlands golf course.

She was easily re-elected to her Ward 2 seat in 2022.

Last year, Seaman ran for mayor in a crowded primary field that included former Congresswoman Shelley Berkley and fellow Councilman Cedric Crear. Seaman and Berkley went on to face off in the November general election, where Berkley won 53% to 47%.

After the election, the Badlands case was finally settled, but for a much larger sum than a Seaman-backed proposal in 2022 that would have ended litigation for $64 million. That deal collapsed before it could be voted on by the council.

Seaman is known on the council for her efforts to improve animal welfare in the city. She staged an unplanned visit to the Animal Foundation shelter, which she said revealed substandard conditions there.

Seaman's tenure on the council also included a physical altercation with fellow Councilwoman Michele Fiore, in which Seaman suffered a broken finger. Seaman sued Fiore over the incident, a case that has since been settled.

The city deleted a video of the incident, despite the fact that it had been requested by reporters. An independent investigation later blamed both women for the incident.

Jones, meanwhile, has had issues of his own. The State Bar of Nevada in March issued a reprimand after Jones deleted text messages relevant to another development project near Red Rock Canyon. He took responsibility for the missing texts, although he said he had no memory of actually deleting them.

That development project is also moving forward after another long-running legal battle was settled.

If elected, Seaman would be just the second Republican elected to the commission in the last 17 years, following April Becker's victory in District C last year.

Do you have questions about politics, elections or government? Email us using the Ask Steve link on our website.