What is the city doing to stop the animal-related issues in Las Vegas?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In the past few months, I have reported on a number of animal-related issues in the valley, from dogs like Reba the bulldog being dumped in the city to dogs being dumped in the desert. Time and time again, shelters are at capacity. So— can more be done?

One city councilwoman thinks so. I caught up with Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman, who filled me in on her idea to bring back a task force that could help the city resolve some of the problems it's facing.

Watch: Seaman committing to make Las Vegas a better and safe space for animals

"I started No Kill Las Vegas 12 years ago to give animals a bigger voice," said animal advocate Bryce Henderson.

He has seen the problems with animal care and treatment in our community firsthand.

"I think we need to but more focus into spay and neutering and see some city dollars towards that," Henderson said. "I would like to see more oversight on what is happening at the shelter."

People who work with animals, whether it is at shelters, vet hospitals, or rescues, know the serious issues and face them every day.

Now, Seaman wants to team up with some of those experts to help the city.

"We would really like to see a variety of people, advocates, veterinarians and animal trainers," Seaman said.

She said city council will soon consider creating an animal task force

"Each council member and the mayor are going to choose their representative," Seaman said. "So, every ward in the ward is represented."

The purpose of the task force is advise the council with what is happening and what is needed outside with our animals.

Soon, the city will renew a multi-million dollar contract with the Animal Foundation— the biggest shelter in the valley.

"It is important that all council members, especially since we are renewing the contract with the animal foundation that all council members understand what the real issues truly are out there instead of waiting until the day it comes to the dais," Seaman said.

Seaman said a similar task force was in place prior to 2008, but that went away. This new task force will be comprised of people working with animals directly— they will be volunteers and meet quarterly.

Seaman said Henderson would be her choice as a representative for the task force.

"We would also like to see additional shelters being built," Henderson said. "The county is talking about one, but nothing has happened yet."

It has been the same facility hasn't grown since 2008, and the valley has grown with 600,000 more people.

He encourages people to contact their council members to offer their support.

"The city has an advisory board for parking spaces, so I don't see why anyone would have trouble with an advisory board."

Seaman expects the council to address the topic of the animal task force at a January council meeting.