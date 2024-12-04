Animal rescue from a Las Vegas desert leads to an unexpected surprise

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Animal rescuers are continuing to deal with people dumping dogs in the middle of the desert.
WATCH: Worries rise over the increase of abandoned, emaciated dogs in shelters across the valley
One woman who was riding her bike seven miles into the desert came across a female dog all alone and took her home when something unexpected happened.
"I came home and there was a puppy in there," the woman said,
She got the dog home and when she went to go run an errand, she returned home to the dog giving birth to puppies.
Kiss My Paws Rescue is now helping with the litter they are calling a "Thanksgiving Miracle."
For more information on how to get involved with the rescue, visit their website here.
