Worries rise over the increase of abandoned, emaciated dogs in shelters across the valley

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Animals being abandoned and the crisis continued through the holidays while many of us celebrated Thanksgiving.

We're learning the number of dogs rescued off the streets last week is alarming — just as the Animal Foundation took in more than 400 animals last week.

The problem is not letting up, so I'm looking into the why. To do that, I met up with the Vegas Pet Rescue Project.

They tell me the conditions they are getting the dogs in are a concern, and it is costing them a lot of money.

Lindsey Pinaphel is a volunteer and foster with the organization. She introduced us to the pups Peppermint and Cinnamon, who were both found emaciated and scared over Thanksgiving.



They were just two of many the Vegas Pet Rescue Project helped over the holiday weekend.

"Peppermint and Cinnamon were actually found on MLK and Carey, we don't know their story but they were found in this condition," Pinaphel told me.

The dogs were so skinny that Cinnamon struggled to even get the energy to stand up when I visited them at the Horizon Ridge Animal Hospital.

"Busy, busy weekend, we pulled these two that were given to us, we have three from Bonnie Springs and two pulled from the hoarding situation, the 38 or 35 dogs from that last week so very, very busy," Pinaphel said.

KTNV These dogs were rescued near Bonnie Springs over the Thanksgiving holiday in 2024.

Joe: How does that stack up against a typical weekend?

"This is becoming a problem. This is something we would see once every six months, this is a daily thing now," Pinaphel said.

Kelsey Pizzi at the Animal Foundation tells me that there are not enough kennels at the shelter to house the amount of dogs they're receiving.

"We do not have enough kennels for the amount of dogs that are at the shelter, we just dont," Pizzi said.

And just last week, we reported that the already-full shelter took in another 35 animals from a hoarding situation.

In total over the Thanksgiving week, the Animal Foundation took in 403 animals — substantially up compared to the same week in past years.

"We are overwhelmed, we could really use some fosters," Pinaphel said.

Joe: Hoarding situations, you have dogs — I mean you can see rib cages — they are emaciated, what do you think has changed?

"The valley is growing, so more people are coming into the valley... more animals into the Valley... also people are struggling. That becomes people taking care of themselves first and not their animals, and that is where we want to educate and step up and say there are means and ways to go about doing this. There are rescues that will supply food and help you out," Pinaphel said.

So, how can you help?

Ahead of Giving Tuesday (and on and after), you can make a difference by donating to the Vegas Pet Rescue Project and the Animal Foundation. You can even apply to be a foster.

I learned that one company is even going to match every dollar up to $2,500 donated.